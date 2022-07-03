BOSTON (WHDH) - State and federal agencies said they were patrolling the Esplanade in advance of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Monday, and said they will have uniformed and undercover officers out during the celebration

The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and FEMA will be at the Esplanade along with state troopers, officials said.

Attendees are not allowed to bring weapons, alcohol, backpacks, glass containers or drones.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)