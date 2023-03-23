MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that burned through a Medford home belonging to the son of Senator Elizabeth Warren was likely caused by oily rags, according to officials.

Following an investigation involving the Medford fire and police departments as well as Massachusetts State Police and the State Fire Marshal’s office, authorities said the Tuesday morning fire was accidental in nature and “most likely caused by the combustion of oily rags that had been used in ongoing renovations.”

Firefighters responded to the home on Terrace Road around 1 a.m. where crews had to deal with both water pressure challenges as well as issues created by the home’s elevation.

No injuries were reported after the fire was put out, with authorities noting at the time that the home belonging to Alexander Warren had been under construction and vacant.

In a joint statement put out on Thursday by Medford Fire Chief John Freedman, Medford Police Chief Jack Buckley, and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, officials said the fire appeared to begin in the left rear area of the house’s first floor interior, where a contractor had been staining walls during an extensive renovation.

“Investigators found cans of paint thinner and oil-based stain in this area, consistent with photos, video, and statements provided by witnesses,” the statement read.

“The oils in some paints, stains, and varnishes release heat as they dry,” said Chief Freedman. “If rags and applicators are left in a pile, a box, or a trash bag with other debris, this heat can build up and cause them to ignite. Whether you’re a professional or a do-it-yourselfer, always dispose of oily rags safely. Hang dry them individually outdoors or weighted down with a rock. Once they’re dry, place them in a metal container with water and a tight lid. Most communities have a household hazardous waste disposal program where you can drop the container off.”

“Oily rags cause residential fires every single year in Massachusetts, including one that claimed a young person’s life last year,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “These fires can be especially dangerous because they can smolder for hours before anyone is aware of them. If you’re undertaking a home improvement project, please be careful when using paints, stains, and varnishes.”

Senator Warren herself was at the scene later that morning, surveying the damage and later putting out a statement that read:

“I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house. I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)