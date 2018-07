DUNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a massive fire that engulfed a home in Dunstable .

When fire crews arrived, the two-story home at the corner of Main and Thorndike was completely ablaze.

Luckily, no one was injured.

