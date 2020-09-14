State Fire Marshal investigating blaze that torched Raynham auto body shop

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a 2-alarm fire that torched ann auto body shop in Raynham Monday.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to Reliable Auto Sales & Repair on Route 44 shortly before 1 p.m. and upon arrival found heavy smoke and fire pouring out of the back of the building, according to a release issued by the fire department.

The fire was knocked down by 3:30 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 4:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

