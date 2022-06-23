TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The state Fire Marshal is investigating the cause behind a fatal Taunton fire.

The fire happened just before 8:30 Thursday morning on Danforth Street.

State troopers assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Taunton Police and Fire Department responded to the scene. No further public information is currently available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)