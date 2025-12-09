COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony in the Brian Walshe murder trial resumed on Tuesday.

The jury saw more security camera video of Brian Walshe in the days following his wife Ana’s disappearence. Walshe was seen buying rugs, bath mats, and towels at HomeGoods in Norwell.

The proseuctor asked Michael Roddy of HomeGoods how Walshe paid for his purchases.

“Those are cards, they work just like a gift card, same thing,” said Roddy.

The jury soon learned some of those gift cards came from returns Ana Walshe made in Maryland and Washington D.C. Defense Attorney Larry Tipton tried to downplay that information.

“Nothing unusual about that if a family is trading cards back and forth correct?” asked Tipton.

“Correct,” Roddy replied.

State police crime lab analyst Matthew Sheehan also returned to the stand Tuesday after his testimony Monday revealed blood stains were found in the basement of the Walshe’s Cohasset home.

Tipton asked Sheehan to explain “blood spatter.”

“Blood spatter in general is blood in flight,” Sheehan said.

“And it results from somebody perhaps stabbing someone with a knife, and the movement of the knife — blood evidence flies off the knife and lands on a surface, correct?” asked Tipton.

“Yes.”

Tipton used clarification in hopes of convincing the jury Walshe did not murder Ana.

“There was nothing in this home that you’re aware of that could be described as blood spatter?” he asked.

“That is correct,” Sheehan answered.

Prosecutors then countered Tipton’s claims.

“Does washing the walls effect your ability to find blood?” asked prosecutor Anne Yas.

“Yes it does,” Sheehan replied.

A DNA analyst also took the stand Tuesday and explained the results of the DNA tests conducted on items in this case.

“This was a sample of stained area C on the blade of hacksaw,” said Saman Saleem, a state police DNA analyst. “This provides support of inclusion of Ana Walshe for this profile.”

The man who spent New Year’s Eve with the Walshe’s, who is believed to be the last person to have seen Ana alive besides Brian, is expected to take the stand tomorrow.

