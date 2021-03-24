State gives Boston, Worcester permission to delay return to full in-person learning

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has granted Boston and Worcester Public Schools permission to delay its return to full-time, in-person learning.

Boston students in grades K-8 will not begin five days of in-person learning until April 26, three weeks later than the majority of schools in the Commonwealth, which are slated to begin on April 5 as required by the state, Brenda Cassellius said in a letter to the BPS community.

“BPS is the largest school district in the state. This updated timeline ensures that we have adequate time

to prepare facility and transportation modifications and allows us time to communicate information to

families in a timely manner,” Cassellius explained. In addition, every day more and more BPS staff members are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, which will help to make our school communities feel more safe and comfortable for students, staff and families.”

Cassellius added that the delayed timeline also gives educators time to plan for adjustments in

instruction due to students shifting learning models.

Worcester tudents in grades K-8 will not begin five days of in-person learning until May 3, a full month later than the majority of schools in the Commonwealth, which are slated to begin on April 5 as required by the state.

“It is critical that Worcester students return to the classroom as expeditiously as possible after a year of remote learning. We know that families are anxious to have their children back in school full-time,” he wrote. “However, based on the information provided, your request has been approved.”

Students in both districts grades 9-12 will return to class on a hybrid learning schedule starting on Monday.

The teacher’s union is applauding the decision. Reaction from parents has been mixed.

Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said that 90 percent of districts will have their elementary schools back fully in-person by April 5, but the state received waiver requests from 77 school districts seeking to delay full in-person learning, including Boston.

State education officials denied a waiver for Malden Public schools to delay the start of in-person learning.

That means those grades will return to in-person learning on April 5.

The superintendent says the district’s success with hybrid instruction was a factor in the state’s decision.

