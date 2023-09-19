Massachusetts physical and sex education guidelines are getting an upgrade for the first time in decades after a vote by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday, Gov. Maura Healey announced.

The board voted unanimously Tuesday morning to approve what Healey’s office in a statement described as “an updated comprehensive health and physical education framework.”

The updated guidelines address LGBTQ+ health, mental health, dating safety and substance use disorders, marking the first change to the state’s guidelines since 1999.

Healey’s office said Tuesday’s vote came after a more than 60-day public comment period in which the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education received well over 5,000 responses through several means.

The public comment period, in turn, came after years after Healey’s office said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education began revising the state’s framework alongside educators and health experts back in 2018.

“Massachusetts is leading the way by providing a health and physical education framework that is inclusive, medically accurate and age-appropriate to help them make decisions that are right for their health and wellbeing,” Healey said in a statement late Tuesday morning. “We are grateful to the Board for approving the first update to the health education frameworks in more than two decades, and we appreciate the input we received from residents across the state.”

