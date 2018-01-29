State has no plan in place for potential nuclear attack

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials say they do not have specific planning or training in place for the prospect of a nuclear missile attack.

The director of the state’s Emergency Management Agency, Peter Gaynor, tells The Providence Journal a nuclear attack is still too unlikely for the state. The 21 hazards the agency has identified as priorities include tropical storms, technological failures and terrorism.

In the event of a nuclear attack, Rhode Island residents would receive messages to shelter in place from emergency alert systems. Gaynor says the agency has safeguards in place to prevent a false alarm similar to the one sent to residents in Hawaii.

Messages from the state’s emergency ops center would instruct residents to close their windows and listen for evacuation routes and temporary shelters.

