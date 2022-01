FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A state hazardous materials team responded to reports of a fentanyl exposure at Falmouth Hospital Thursday night.

SKY 7 HD flew over the hospital a short time ago where multiple ambulances were parked outside.

Officials say at this point it does not appear anyone was hurt from this exposure.

The hospital fully reopened by 7 p.m.

