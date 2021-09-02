State health officials announced two new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported this season to three.

The new cases include two men in their fifties and seventies who contracted the potentially dangerous virus in Middlesex County, according to DPH officials.

As a result of information obtained during case investigations, 38 communities are being raised from low to moderate risk. They are:

Essex County

Beverly

Danvers

Lynn

Marblehead

Middleton

Nahant

Peabody

Salem

Saugus

Swampscott

Wenham

Hampden County

Agawam

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Longmeadow

Springfield

West Springfield

Middlesex County

Bedford

Billerica

Burlington

Carlisle

Lexington

Lincoln

Natick

North Reading

Reading

Sudbury

Wayland

Weston

Wilmington

Norfolk County

Dedham

Needham

Wellesley

Suffolk County

Chelsea

Revere

Winthrop

Worcester County

Grafton

Upton

There have been no deaths this year associated with WNV.

West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)