State health officials announced two new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported this season to three.
The new cases include two men in their fifties and seventies who contracted the potentially dangerous virus in Middlesex County, according to DPH officials.
As a result of information obtained during case investigations, 38 communities are being raised from low to moderate risk. They are:
Essex County
Beverly
Danvers
Lynn
Marblehead
Middleton
Nahant
Peabody
Salem
Saugus
Swampscott
Wenham
Hampden County
Agawam
Chicopee
East Longmeadow
Longmeadow
Springfield
West Springfield
Middlesex County
Bedford
Billerica
Burlington
Carlisle
Lexington
Lincoln
Natick
North Reading
Reading
Sudbury
Wayland
Weston
Wilmington
Norfolk County
Dedham
Needham
Wellesley
Suffolk County
Chelsea
Revere
Winthrop
Worcester County
Grafton
Upton
There have been no deaths this year associated with WNV.
West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.
