State health officials announce 3rd EEE fatality

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday that a third person has died after testing positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Earlier this summer, 59-year-old Laurie Sylvia of Fairhaven died after contracting the virus and this week Jim Longworth of Freetown died after contracting the mosquito-borne virus.

No other information was released about the most recent victim.

As of Friday, 35 communities now at critical risk, 40 at high risk, and 128 at moderate risk for the EEE virus in Massachusetts. A map of the state’s current EEE risk levels can be found here.

A 5-year-old Sudbury girl who was recently hospitalized in critical condition after she tested positive for the potentially fatal Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus has been moved out of the ICU and is continuing to improve.

Officials also confirmed a second human case of West Nile virus in a man in his 50s from Plymouth County.

State officials continue to remind residents throughout the Commonwealth to take personal precautions to prevent mosquito bites. Residents can learn more about EEE and ways to protect themselves on DPH’s website.

