State health officials announce 4 new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - State health officials announced four new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts Thursday, bringing the total number of cases reported this season to seven.

The new cases include a man in his forties, on in his sixties and one in his eighties all of whom contracted the virus in Middlesex County, according to DPH officials. The fourth case is a female under the age of 19 who was exposed in Bristol County.

As a result of information obtained during case investigations, the communities of Cambridge, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown in Middlesex County were elevated to high risk for West Nile.

Concord, Lexington, Lincoln, Sudbury, Waltham, Wayland, Weston, and Winchester, all in Middlesex County, were elevated to moderate risk.

The municipalities of Dighton, Fall River, and Swansea in Bristol County were also elevated to moderate risk.

Virus activity has been focused in an area around Boston and includes parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties this year, according to health officials.

West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

