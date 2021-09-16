State health officials announced the seventh human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts on Thursday.

The new case has been identified as a woman in her 30s and DPH officials say she contracted the potentially dangerous virus in Bristol County.

As a result of information obtained during case investigations, 11 communities are being low to moderate risk. They are:

Bristol County

Fall River

Seekonk

Essex County

North Andover

Plymouth County

Bridgewater

East Bridgewater

Halifax

Plympton

Worcester County

Blackstone

Hopedale

Milford

Millville

Since September 1, DPH has announced six human cases and one animal case of WNV in Massachusetts. Twenty-seven communities in Essex, Middlesex, Brookline and Suffolk counties are at high risk and forty-nine communities are at moderate risk.

There have been no deaths this year associated with WNV.

West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

