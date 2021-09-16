State health officials announced the seventh human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts on Thursday.
The new case has been identified as a woman in her 30s and DPH officials say she contracted the potentially dangerous virus in Bristol County.
As a result of information obtained during case investigations, 11 communities are being low to moderate risk. They are:
Bristol County
Fall River
Seekonk
Essex County
North Andover
Plymouth County
Bridgewater
East Bridgewater
Halifax
Plympton
Worcester County
Blackstone
Hopedale
Milford
Millville
Since September 1, DPH has announced six human cases and one animal case of WNV in Massachusetts. Twenty-seven communities in Essex, Middlesex, Brookline and Suffolk counties are at high risk and forty-nine communities are at moderate risk.
There have been no deaths this year associated with WNV.
West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.
