State health officials announce 9 new cases of West Nile

BOSTON (WHDH) - State health officials on Friday announced nine new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year, bringing the total number of reported human cases to 38, the highest number ever recorded in the state in a single year.

The new cases are a female in her 80s from Essex County who is hospitalized, a male in his 70s from Barnstable County who was hospitalized, a female in her 60s from Middlesex County who was hospitalized, a male in his 60s from Essex County who was not hospitalized, a female in her 30s from Middlesex County who was hospitalized, a female in her 40s from Essex County who was hospitalized. a male in his 50s from Middlesex County who was hospitalized, a male in his 50s from Suffolk County who is hospitalized, and a male in his 70s from Franklin County who was hospitalized, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The previous record for cases of West Nile in a single year in Massachusetts was 33 in 2012.

“The forecast includes some warm fall temperatures,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “Mosquitoes might still be active and it remains important for people to use mosquito repellent and wear long sleeves to reduce exposed skin.”

In 2017, there were six human cases of West Nile virus infection identified in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)