BOSTON (WHDH) - The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Massachusetts for the first time, state health officials announced on Saturday.

The Department of Public Health said a Middlesex County woman in her 20s who traveled out of state had the variant. The woman was fully vaccinated and experienced mild disease, and did not require hospitalization, officials said.

State officials said that while the CDC and World Health Organization have classified Omicron as a variant of concern, scientists are still investigating how it compares in transmissibility and severity to the Delta variant.

They encouraged residents to get vaccinated or receive boosters to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)