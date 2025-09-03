BOSTON (WHDH) - State health officials announced the first human case of West Nile Virus this year in Massachusetts.

“West Nile virus can be a very serious disease and its presence in mosquitoes remains high right now in Massachusetts,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “While September brings cooler air and the return to school for many in the state, the risk from WNV is going to be elevated for some time. Residents should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.”

Officials say a 70-year-old woman was exposed in Middlesex County. Experts say the risk for West Nile Virus is high in 10 cities and towns in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties.

“The mosquitoes will be with us until the first hard frost,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown. “People should use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient, clothing to reduce exposed skin, and consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning.”

