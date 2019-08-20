State health officials announce second round of aerial spraying for mosquitoes

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources announced a second round of aerial spraying for mosquitoes will take place in specific areas of southeastern Massachusetts.

So far this year, 37 communities in Massachusetts have been found by DPH to be at either critical or high risk for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

MDAR conducted an initial round of aerial spraying during the overnight hours of Aug. 8 to 11 in areas of southeastern Massachusetts.

MDAR will conduct and monitor aerial spraying in specific areas of Bristol and Plymouth counties which is anticipated to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 21, and continue over several evenings.

However, the ability to spray is weather dependent and the schedule may change.

Residents are encouraged to visit the DPH website for the latest updates on spraying in their communities.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.

The first two human cases of EEE in Massachusetts since 2013 were announced on Aug.10 and Aug. 16, an indication of the current significant risk of EEE in the Commonwealth.

“While aerial spraying is an important tool to help us reduce the public health risk of EEE, it’s critically important that everyone in high risk areas continue to take personal precautions against mosquito bites,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “These steps include using EPA-approved bug spray, wearing long sleeves and pants to cover exposed skin, and cancelling outdoor activities which take place during the hours from dusk to dawn when mosquito activity is at its highest.”

The pesticide used is called Anvil 10+10, a product extensively tested and used in both ground-level and aerial spraying in the U.S. to control mosquitoes.

There are no health risks expected during or after spraying; and there is no evidence that aerial spraying will exacerbate certain health conditions such as asthma or chemical sensitivity.

No special precautions are recommended; however, residents can reduce exposure by staying indoors during spraying. Aerial spraying is not expected to have any impacts on surface water or drinking water.

Aerial spraying will be conducted in the nighttime hours when fish are less likely to be at the surface feeding and honeybees are most likely to be in their hives. However, owners should cover small ornamental fishponds during the nights spraying takes place.

While it is not necessary to bring animals indoors during spraying, keeping pets inside will minimize the risk of exposure.

For questions about aerial spraying, contact the MDAR Crop and Pest Services at (617) 626-1700.

