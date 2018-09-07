State health officials confirm 10th case of West Nile in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 10th case of West Nile virus this year in Massachusetts was confirmed Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced.

The most recent case is a man in his 60s from Essex County who was hospitalized during his illness.

The risk for additional cases of West Nile virus is being raised to high in Lynn, Malden, Melrose, Revere, Saugus, and Winthrop.

“Due to information about where this individual was most likely exposed and continued findings of WNV in mosquitoes in the area, there is an increased chance that additional human illnesses could occur,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “That’s why it is important that people continue using insect repellents, covering exposed skin, and moving indoors when mosquitos are biting.’”

“Although the weather is cooler right now, temperatures are forecast to increase again next week and so it continues to be extremely important for people to take these steps to avoid mosquito bites,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “With conditions still very favorable for the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus, we recommend everyone continue to try and avoid being bitten.”

In 2017, there were six human cases of West Nile virus infection identified in Massachusetts.

West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

