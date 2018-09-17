State health officials confirm 12th case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Health officials confirmed the 12th case of West Nile virus in the state and fifth case in Suffolk County this year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Monday.

The most recent case is a man in his 50s, who became ill Sept. 11, and is currently hospitalized, officials say.

“Labor Day is often considered to be the unofficial end of summer,” said DPH State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “But it is not the end of the mosquito season. September is still the peak of transmission season and additional cases of West Nile virus infection are likely to occur. Risk from West Nile virus will continue until the first hard frost.”

“This patient became ill less than a week ago, indicating that West Nile virus is actively being transmitted from mosquitoes to people,” said Dr. Jenifer Jaeger, Director of BPHC’s Infectious Disease Bureau. “That’s why it is important that people in greater Boston and elsewhere continue using insect repellents, covering exposed skin, and moving indoors when mosquitos are biting.”

In 2017, there were six human cases of West Nile virus infection identified in Massachusetts.

West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

