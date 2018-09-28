State health officials confirm 4 new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - State health officials announced four new cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts Friday, bringing the totals number of cases in 2018 to 29.

The new cases include a man in his 60s from Plymouth County who was hospitalized, a woman in her 40s from Worcester County who is hospitalized, a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County who was not hospitalized, and a man in his 60s from Middlesex County who was hospitalized with his illness, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

“The potential for people to be exposed to West Nile virus by a mosquito is continuing,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH. “It remains important for people to use mosquito repellent and wear long sleeves to reduce exposed skin because mosquitoes will continue to be quite active, especially on warmer days with high humidity.”

In 2017, there were six human cases of West Nile virus infection identified in Massachusetts.

West Nile virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

While it can infect people of all ages, people over the age of 50 are at higher risk for severe disease. Most people infected with West Nile virus will have no symptoms. When present, symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur.

