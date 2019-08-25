State health officials confirm 4th human case of EEE in Massachusetts

State health officials confirmed the fourth case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Massachusetts this year and say residents in high and critical risk communities should consider staying indoors during dusk to dawn hours to reduce exposure to mosquitos.

The state Department of Public Health confirmed an EEE infection in a woman over 50 in southern Bristol County, DPH officials said. The agency is working with other organizations, including local boards of health and mosquito control projects, to monitor the disease.

EEE virus has been found in 333 mosquito samples this year, many of them from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people.

Health officials said 37 communities have been found to be at high or critical risk for EEE and aerial spraying of those areas began this weekend. Spraying started Sunday in Ashland, Berlin, Framingham, Hopkinton, Marlborough, Milford, Millbury, Northbridge, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Sudbury, Sutton, Worcester, Upton, Grafton, Southborough, and Westborough.

Officials said all residents should continue to use mosquito repellent.

