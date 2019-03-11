State health officials encourage people to carry naloxone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Health officials are encouraging Rhode Island residents to carry an overdose-reversal medication because of the number of opioid overdoses that occur in public places.

The state Department of Health said Monday that about 34 percent of the opioid overdoses emergency medical personnel responded to in 2018 occurred in public places, such as streets, parking lots, restaurants, stores and beaches. That’s up from 31 percent in 2017 and about 30 percent in 2016.

The department urged residents to carry naloxone, if they’re comfortable doing so.

Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott says naloxone is available over the counter at pharmacies throughout Rhode Island and it’s easy to use.

Rhode Island saw a decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths for the first 10 months of 2018. The annual total will be available in a few weeks.

