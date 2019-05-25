State health officials issue warning after child with measles visited locations in Weymouth, Quincy

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State public health officials are warning residents after a child who was diagnosed with the measles virus visited multiple public locations in Weymouth and Quincy earlier this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed that a child was diagnosed with measles on May 23. During the infectious period, the child was in several public locations.

Officials say the measles case is the second in Massachusetts and comes amid a large national outbreak.

“Lack of vaccination, combined with domestic and international travel, has resulted in the spread of measles nationally and internationally,” said Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH in a statement. “Getting vaccinated is the best way for people to protect themselves from this disease.”

Health officials say the child appeared at the following locations over the past week:

Saturday 5/18

11 AM – 3:00 PM – Weymouth, MA

Weymouth Club

75 Finnell Drive

Weymouth, MA

Tuesday 5/21

8:15 AM – 10:40 AM and 5:15 PM-7:30 PM – Quincy, MA

Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay

500 Victory Rd.

North Quincy, MA

Wednesday 5/22

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM – Quincy , MA

Star Market

130 Granite Ave, Quincy, MA

2:00 PM- 7:00 PM – Quincy, MA

Quincy YMCA

79 Coddington St, Quincy, MA

Thursday 5/23

8:15 AM – 10:40 AM and 5:15 PM-7:30 PM – Quincy, MA

Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay

500 Victory Rd.

North Quincy, MA

Friday 5/24

9:10 AM – 1:40 PM – Quincy, MA

Crown Colony Medical Center

500 Congress Street

Quincy, MA

State health officials say anyone who has visited those locations and is not immune or does not know their immunization status should contact their health care provider BEFORE visiting a health care facility.

Measles symptoms can occur from 10 days to 2 weeks after exposure and can have symptoms similar to a cold. A rash occurs 2-4 days after initial symptoms.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on air and online for continued updates.

