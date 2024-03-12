BOSTON (WHDH) - State Health Officials hosted two vaccine clinics to vaccine people who were exposed to chicken pox at an overflow shelter, officials said.

A small number of varicella (chicken pox) cases were identified in one of the overflow shelter sites where families are staying while they await placement in an emergency assistance shelter. Any identified cases were isolated with their family members at another location under they were no longer contagious.

There haven’t been any cases of chicken pox identified at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex since March 1 and there is no current outbreak.

The Department of Public Health has reviewed all cleaning protocols at the site to ensure prevention of disease and has been in close communication with both the Boston Public Schools and Boston Public Health Commission.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)