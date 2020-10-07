State health officials release list of Halloween dos and don’ts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a dos and don’ts list for those planning to celebrate Halloween this year.

In accordance with the US Center for Disease Control, officials provided some safety tips to help limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the number of cases continues to tick up.

Do:

Enjoy Halloween outside rather than attending indoor events.

Place candy on a platter instead of a bowl.

Instead of traditional trick-or-treating, opt for one-way trick-or-treating, with treats placed outside of the home for trick-or-treaters as a “grab and go” while keeping distance from others.

Consider leaving hand sanitizer by any treats left out for trick-or-treaters to use.

Wear a face mask or face covering. For more information on face masks and face coverings, please see the state’s Mask Up MA! webpage. A costume mask is not a substitute for a face mask or face covering. To protect yourself and others, ensure you are wearing a protective face mask or covering instead of or in addition to a costume mask.

Observe good hand hygiene, including handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol. Carry hand sanitizer and use it often, especially after coming into contact with frequently touched surfaces and before eating candy.

Refrain from touching your face.

Decorate your yard for others to enjoy from their car or while on a socially-distanced walk.

Hold virtual costume contests or pumpkin carving events.

Celebrate with members of your household with a Halloween-themed meal, Halloween movie night, or by preparing a Halloween scavenger hunt.

Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet of physical distance from all other participants who are not members of the same household.

DON’T:

Attending crowded costume parties held indoors, or any gatherings that exceed indoor or outdoor gathering limits;

Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming; and

Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

Indoor haunted houses.

Stay home and refrain from Halloween activities, including handing out Halloween treats, if:

you feel unwell;

you have tested positive for COVID-19;

you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19; or

you have traveled to or from a state that is not classified as lower risk within the last 14 days. For more information on lower risk states, please see the state’s COVID-19 Travel Order webpage.

