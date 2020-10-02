State education officials report 63 students, 34 school staff have tested positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts education officials began releasing data on the number of positive coronavirus cases in school districts that are operating under hybrid or in-person learning models on Friday.

From Sept. 24 through Sept. 30, the state confirmed that there were 63 students and 34 school staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 spread out over 62 school districts.

State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said school districts operating under the hybrid or in-person learning models are being asked to report the data so the state can help support those districts and track the cases.

“We’ve set up a call center where they can call into us and have their question’s answered. Whether that’s about our guidance and our protocols, what are the rules of the road when you do have a positive case,” he said.

Riley said the data shows there are no clusters of cases in any one school or school district.

“The data tells us that first of all, the districts are doing a great job in handling thesis cases when’d they come up,” he said. “They’re really following the protocols to a ‘T.”

The commissioner said it appears none of the cases were caused by attending school.

“These cases appear to be coming from the outside which is why I can’t stress enough that we’re asking people not to let their guard down,” Riley said.

Despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state, Riley said the data shows the transmission rate in schools is still low.

“Parents should also know that this is a continuous process. We’re going to keep monitoring the data throughout the year to make good decisions. Our primary guiding post here is that we want to do what’s best for students and staff,” he said.

The state says the goal is to try to prevent outbreaks and also get as many kids as possible back to in-person learning.

The commissioner said this data will now be posted weekly. For more on where to find the data for your school district, click here.

