State, Holyoke police nab Level 3 sex offender on ‘Most Wanted’ list

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State and Holyoke police captured one of the state’s most wanted sex offenders Thursday, one day after he was added to the state police’s list.

Police arrested Roberto Jimenez, 35, a Level 3 sex offender who was in violation of his Lifetime Sex Offender Registration requirements and his probation conditions, which both stem from his 2006 conviction for rape and indecent assault of a child in Springfield, according to police.

Police say the victim in that case was a 12-year-old boy Jimenez met in an online chat room and persuaded to meet him under the guise of playing video games.

An investigation revealed Jimenez may be inside an apartment on Sergeant Street in Holyoke, according to police, who went to the apartment and took him into custody about 7:30 a.m.

Jimenez’s brother, Emmanuel Jimenez, was also located inside the apartment and found to be the subject of several outstanding warrants for narcotics possession, domestic assault and battery, and motor vehicle offenses, police say.

Roberto Jimenez is a repeat member of the state police’s Most Wanted Sex Offenders list, having been previously added to the list and captured in 2013 prior to violating his registration requirements again.

