BOSTON (WHDH) - Staff and lawmakers were evacuated from the Massachusetts State House Tuesday after a fire was discovered in a transformer room, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police said the building was evacuated and nearly all surrounding streets on Beacon Hill were closed as crews responded to what appeared to be an electrical fire that broke out around 2:15 p.m. in a sub-basement at the capitol building.

Smoke was largely not visible outside the State House. Inside, though, state police spokesperson David Procopio said there were smoky conditions in parts of the building. As of 3 p.m., he said firefighters were waiting for utility workers to cut power “before they make entry to extinguish the fire.”

Multiple Boston fire engines could be seen parked around the structure as authorities responded. Speaking with reporters, Fire Commissioner Paul Burke wires to a transformer caught fire, requiring utility crews to isolate the line and shut off power.

According to a staffer who spoke with 7NEWS, the afternoon evacuation was the second of the day after fire alarms went off earlier in the morning.

Personnel later returned to the building after learning the first incident was an apparent false alarm, leading to some initially ignoring the second set of alarms.

“We had one earlier today and it was a fake alarm, so we were wondering if it was the same thing,” said staffer Adam Basile.

“It hard sometimes, when you’ve had a false alarm earlier in the day, folks think twice,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. “They shouldn’t, but they take that extra minute to think ‘Is this real?’ They all need to be treated as real.”

Authorities said no injuries were reported and everyone was accounted for following the second evacuation.

Gov. Maura Healey was in the State House when the fire broke out. Like others, she was able to get out of the building safely.

Healey later addressed the situation in a Tweet, saying she is “grateful for the swift and coordinated action” from the Boston Fire Department, the Massachusetts State Police and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation rangers.

“Thank you for quickly evacuating the building and keeping officials, staff, and visitors safe,” Healey said.

Tarr also thanked first responders for their response.

“It’s not only serious because of public safety,” he said. “It’s serious because this is an historic building that has historic context.”

Officials said the fire posed problems for air quality inside the State House, with the air testing high for carbon monoxide.

As the emergency response continued, crews were at one point using fans to vent the carbon monoxide.

“It was a difficult fire to mitigate, so getting the smoke out of there and isolating the transformer feeds took a while,” Burke said. “But it’s done now. Everybody is safe.”

Roads in the area had reopened as of around 6:20 p.m., according to Procopio.

While an investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon, officials said the alarm earlier in the day was not related to the second alarm and evacuation.

In the meantime, firefighters were escorting lawmakers and staff back into the State House to retrieve belongings.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)