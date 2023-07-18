Staff and lawmakers were evacuated from the Massachusetts State House after a fire was discovered in a transformer room, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police say the building was evacuated and nearly all surrounding streets on Beacon Hill were closed as crews responded to what appeared to be an electrical fire that broke out around 2:15 p.m. in a sub-basement at the capitol building.

An MSP spokesperson said there were smoky conditions in parts of the building and that as of 3 p.m., firefighters were waiting for utility workers to cut power “before they make entry to extinguish the fire.”

Multiple Boston fire engines could be seen parked around the structure as authorities responded.

According to a staffer who spoke with 7NEWS, the afternoon evacuation was the second of the day after fire alarms went off earlier in the morning.

Personnel later returned to the building after learning the first incident was an apparent false alarm, leading to some initially ignoring the second set of alarms later in the day.

Authorities said no injuries were reported and that everyone was accounted for following the second evacuation.

In a statement, Superintendent of the State House Tammy Kraus confirmed that the fire was confined to the building’s basement and that, due to “ongoing concerns regarding elevated carbon monoxide levels,” the State House would remain closed for the rest of the day.

Companies are working at the State House for a report of a transformer fire in the basement. A 2nd alarm was ordered and the building has been evacuated, awaiting ⁦@EversourceMA⁩ pic.twitter.com/F0Gmgl5HMU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 18, 2023

Fire crews are waiting for utility workers to cut the power before they head into the transformer (sub-basement) room to fight the fire. @7news https://t.co/DNtAvnwb6Y — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) July 18, 2023