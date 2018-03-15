State House’s General Hooker Entrance causing controversy

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MA State House’s General Hooker Entrance is causing controversy.

Michelle DuBois, a Brockton State Representative, believes the sign needs to be taken down, but the statue of Civil War General Hooker should stay. She wrote in part, “R U a “General Hooker”? Of course not! Yet the main entrance of the Mass State House says otherwise.

This is one of two public entryways to the State House on Beacon Hill.

Those who agree with DuBois say that the name of the entrance causes inappropriate commentary.

DuBois says that the sign has led to several uncomfortable conversations between her and the guests that visit her at her office.

Governor Baker said he understands that there has been negative commentary due to the sign, but he also said, “I think many people consider him to be part of the team that delivered freedom for slaves in this country.”

“The name over the building itself obviously carries a connotation if the legislature and others think is an appropriate thing to change that’s certainly something we would be willing to talk about,” said Baker.

