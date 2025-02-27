EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Inspector General (IG) is calling on Everett’s Mayor to pay back $180,000.

That’s money the IG says the mayor hid from the city and never should’ve received in the first place.

The money came in the form of “longevity payments,” extra compensation on Mayor Carlo DeMaria’s time in office.

The alleged mis-payment was revealed in a letter to the city council on Thursday.

The report says that in 2016, DeMaria asked for a longevity bonus after learning some city employees earned more than him.

The city council agreed on $10,000 after each completed term.

However, a state investigation found the ordinance language was later changed to imply a $10,000 bonus for each completed term, every year. It is unclear who changed the wording.

Based on what the IG says was the council’s original intent, “The city should have paid Mayor DeMaria only $40,000 in longevity payments…Instead, the city paid the mayor $220,000.”

It goes on to say DeMaria and his administration hid “his longevity payments in an obscure line item in the city’s human resources budget, that neither the council nor the public regularly view.”

In 2022, the city council changed the ordinance and lowered the annual bonus to $1700.

In a statement, City Councilor Robert Van Campen called the states findings “disturbing” and “unforgivable,” saying, “The trust of the public is paramount in the administration of our public affairs, and I question whether this administration can continue in office given these findings.”

The DeMaria administration responded to the investigation, saying in part, “The Administration strenuously disagrees with the findings and conclusions of the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General (OIG) in a letter sent to the President of the Everett City Council.”

The statement continued, “In 2016, during a public meeting, the City Council passed the longevity ordinance in the ordinary course of business, and the City made annual payments to the Mayor consistent with its language. Contrary to the OIG’s report, the Mayor did not propose the ordinance, draft the ordinance, or vote to approve the ordinance.”

DeMaria also said, ““I have worked too hard and too long as a public servant in the City of Everett to stand by while the Inspector General attacks my integrity and the integrity of the members of my Administration.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)