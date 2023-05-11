State officials on Thursday offered a first glimpse into efforts to redetermine MassHealth members’ eligibility.

About six weeks into the process, which is expected to take a year, about 70,000 Massachusetts households have so far begun the process of assessing whether they still qualify for state-funded health insurance.

Hundreds of thousands people are expected to lose MassHealth coverage over the next year as federal coverage requirements in place since March 2020 expired on March 31, and the state redetermines eligibility for the first time since the pandemic began.

Budget writers on Beacon Hill have factored into their spending plans massive savings associated with lower MassHealth rolls. About 50 percent of MassHealth members will be automatically renewed.

The other half of the 2.3 million people enrolled in the program will be receiving a blue envelope containing forms to fill out with their current information, which MassHealth will use to determine if they still qualify.

The number of people that the state expects to be pushed off the plan has been a moving target. Estimates range from 300,000 people to 400,000-plus — the higher end of which the Senate Ways and Means Committee recently used to determine its fiscal year 2024 budget, freeing up $1.8 billion in next year’s state spending.

Since the federal Medicaid protections ended on March 31, over 50,000 MassHealth members have completed the renewal requirements program needs to determine eligibility.

