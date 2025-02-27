EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The state says the city of Everett overpaid Mayor Carlo DeMaria by $180,000.

The Inspector General is calling on the city to get the money back.

In 2016, the mayor asked for a “longevity payment,” due to other city workers making more than him, and the city agreed, officials said.

A discrepancy in language reportedly caused confusion.

The state says the mayor’s administration moved those payments to a different place in the budget, so it was harder for the city to detect it.

City councilor Robert Van Campen said in part, “The trust of the public is paramount in the administration of our public affairs, and I question whether this administration can continue in office given these findings.”

7NEWS has reached out to Mayor DeMaria for comment but have not heard back at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)