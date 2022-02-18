NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut inspector general’s office is investigating a man’s death in a Norwich police holding cell hours after his arrest on drug, gun and probation violation charges.

The office announced Friday that the state police are conducting the investigation into Brenton Chambers’ death earlier this month. The office also released various videos pertaining to the case.

Chambers, 42, was arrested on Feb. 3 around 4:30 p.m. at a probation office at Norwich City Hall. Officers took him to the Norwich Police Department for booking.

While at the police department, Chambers complained of foot pain, according to a release from the inspector general’s office. He was taken to a hospital for medical attention, then brought back to the police station.

Shortly before 4 a.m. the next day, Chambers collapsed in his cell. Officers rendered aid and called emergency medical technicians. The results of a Feb. 5 autopsy are still pending.

