QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Healthcare company Compass Medical confirmed an “imminent plan” to close its local practices Wednesday, sharing a message on its website after patients complained that the company with several locations in Massachusetts had suddenly shut down.

Compass Medical’s facilities include local sites in Quincy, Braintree, Bridgewater and Abington, among other locations. In its statement, Compass said “a steady stream of challenges” ultimately forced the company to close its offices effective immediately.

“There is no good way to share this news,” Compass said. “We are heartbroken and truly sorry as we know the unprecedented impact on our valued patients.”

State officials also responded on Wednesday, saying the state is launching an investigation into the matter.

“Our administration is concerned by reports of Compass Medical’s closure,” a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services said. “We understand that this is stressful news for patients and staff, and we are working to learn more about the situation as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson said officials with the Office of Health and Human Services had reached out to Compass and been in touch with personnel at the state Attorney General’s Office as of Wednesday afternoon.

The AG’s office shared its own statement, saying it is aware of reports of sudden Compass Medical closures.

“We are gathering information and in close communication with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services,” the AG’s office said. “Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns.”

Patients said they were told Wednesday would be Compass’ last day in business.

Speaking after they heard the news, some patients shared their reactions.

“I’m devastated,” one person said. “I don’t know what to do.”

“It’s a surprise,” one other person said.

In its message online, Compass said more information will be shared in the future on the Compass Medical website.

