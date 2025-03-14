NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State health officials are investigating a case of Legionnaires’ disease at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the case was “healthcare associated,” and that the person who contracted the disease was a patient at the hospital.

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of pneumonia caused by a bacteria found in water, officials said.

Health officials said isolated cases occur routinely and that it usually is not a cause for public health concern.

