QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The state is launching an investigation into the healthcare company Compass Medical after patient complaints that the company with several locations in Massachusetts has suddenly shut down, a spokesperson for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday.

Compass Medical’s facilities include local sites in Quincy, Braintree, Bridgewater and Abington, among other locations.

7NEWS reached out to Compass on several occasions on Wednesday but had not heard back as of around 6 p.m.

In their statement, the Health and Human Services spokesperson said “Our administration is concerned by reports of Compass Medical’s closure.”

“We understand that this is stressful news for patients and staff, and we are working to learn more about the situation as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said. “We have reached out to the company and are in touch with our colleagues at the Attorney General’s Office.”

The state Attorney General’s Office also responded in a statement, saying it is aware of reports of sudden Compass Medical closures.

“We are gathering information and in close communication with our partners in the Healey-Driscoll Administration, particularly the Executive Office of Health and Human Services,” the AG’s office said. “Affected consumers and patients are encouraged to contact the AG’s office to share their concerns.”

Patients said they were told Wednesday would be Compass’ last day in business.

Speaking after they heard the news, some patients shared their reactions.

“I’m devastated,” one person said. “I don’t know what to do.”

“It’s a surprise,” one other person said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

