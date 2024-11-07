LANCASTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at a prison in Lancaster Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

The incarcerated person died at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, the department said in a statement.

State officials are investigating the death at the facility.

No additional information was immediately available.

