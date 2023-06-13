A drug debate continued on Beacon Hill Tuesday with the state Joint Committee on the Judiciary taking public testimony on psychedelic drugs.

Several political leaders and local doctors are looking to decriminalize such drugs by legalizing magic mushrooms and certain other plants and fungi containing psychedelic compounds.

“I think it’s very clear that they offer immense potential benefit for a variety of different conditions,” said Dr. Franklin King of the Mass. General Center for the Neuroscience of Psychedelics.

“It’s almost impossible to overdose on any psychedelics and it’s biologically impossible to become addicted to them,” King continued. “So, the legal structure that surrounds them is completely inaccurate.”

Pending legislation would allow any person 18 years or older to grow, eat or share magic mushrooms in Massachusetts.

Public testimony on the topic of psychedelic drugs came alongside other testimony before the Joint Committee on the Judiciary on dozens of other bills related to crimes and punishments for items ranging from theft of copper gutters from historic homes to gun offenses.