BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are keeping the Sumner Tunnel open through the weekend despite a planned closure after the Green and Orange lines were partially shut down because of structural concerns.

The tunnel is set to be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday most weekends this summer for maintenance, but officials kept it open following concerns over MBTA tunnels. On Thursday, the T suspended parts of the Orange and Green lines because of concerns with tunnels under the Government Center parking garage by Haymarket Station, the scene of a fatal crane collapse earlier this year.

The MBTA is running shuttle buses between the Green Line’s Government Center and Lechmere stations and the Orange Line’s North Station and Back Bay stations. MBTA officials said they are monitoring repair work at the parking garage site and they are aiming to resume regular service on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)