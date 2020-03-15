State laboratory tests 799 Mass. residents for coronavirus, up from 475 days ago

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says it has tested 799 Massachusetts residents for COVID-19, over 300 more patients than it tested on Friday, officials said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said 475 patients had been tested during a press conference with the governor at the State House on Saturday.

On Friday, the state announced that two commercial labs received approval to help test for COVID-19, and a third was added on Saturday.

Updated guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been loosened to allow for one nasal swab rather than a swab of both nasals in addition to a nose swab, Sudders said.

The CDC’s guidance will allow the state to test double the number of patients daily, up from 200 to 400, the Department of Public Health said.

Clinicians also have more flexibility to determine which patients should be tested as more commercial labs seek approval from the Food and Drug Administration to test for the virus, Sudders said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)