State launching new preregistration system for vaccines, designated dates for educators

BOSTON (WHDH) – Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday announced designated COVID-19 vaccination dates for educators and school staffers at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites, as well as a new preregistration sign-up tool that residents can use to request and book vaccine appointments when they become eligible to get the shot.

In an effort to support the Biden-Harris administration’s directive for states to prioritize teacher vaccinations, the state will designate four days where the mass sites will only offer first-dose appointments for K-12 educators, child care workers, and K-12 school staff, according to Baker.

On Thursday, about 400,000 educators and child care workers across the state will become eligible to receive the vaccine. The dates that have been set aside for them to get vaccinated at mass sites include Saturday, March 27, Saturday, April 3, Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11.

Current mass sites are located at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield, the Natick Mall, Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury, and in Dartmouth at the old Circuit City. The Fenway Park site is being transitioned to the Hynes Convention Center.

Workers in the group are required to use the pre-registration system to request an appointment and will have to prove that they are an educator, child care worker, or school staffer.

All other vaccine providers, including regional collaboratives, have been encouraged but are not required to restrict their appointments to the group on the dates that have already been set aside at mass sites. Appointments can also be booked through the federal retail pharmacy program’s CVS website.

The state’s new pre-registration system, which is powered by Google, is slated to go live on Friday at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine. Upon completing a form, Baker said residents will get a confirmation via their preferred method of contact and receive a weekly update about their appointment status. Residents can opt out of their pre-registration at any time if they secure an appointment elsewhere.

When an appointment becomes available at a mass vaccination site, people will be notified and will have 24 hours to accept the appointment once it is offered to them. If an appointment is not accepted after 24 hours, the resident will go back into the queue to wait for another appointment.

The pre-registration form also allows family members, caregivers, or other companions to fill out the form on behalf of older residents.

This particular program will initially only be available at mass vaccination sites, Baker noted.

Residents can reserve appointments at vaxfinder.mass.gov when 40,000 new first-dose appointments for mass vaccination sites go live on Thursday morning, but it will be the final time residents have to race to secure a slot, according to Baker.

Beginning Friday, all mass vaccination appointments will be booked through the pre-registration system as the state transitions away from the Thursday bulk appointment drop that has frustrated the masses.

Baker said his administration believes the Google-based platform will be capable of handling high web traffic. The Vax Finder website crashed last month when eligibility expanded to people 65 to 74 years of age.

Eligible residents can still look for appointments at local pharmacies, regional sites, and through their health care providers.

In the coming week, the state is expected to receive a constrained supply of about 155,000 first doses, which will be sent to mass sites, hospitals, regional collaboratives, community health centers, and local boards of health.

Baker warned that the eligible residents may not be able to get the vaccine for several weeks because the demand for it far exceeds the available supply.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)