BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers are considering a bill that would classify school districts as diverse or segregated.

Bill S.305 has been proposed by Sen. Brendan Crighton to promote racially integrated schools.

If passed, school districts would either be considered diverse — no single racial subgroup of students accounts for more than 70 percent of the total student population and at least 25 percent of the student population is white — intensely segregated — a single racial subgroup accounts for 90 percent or more of the student population, or 10 percent or less of the student population is white — or segregated — does not meet criteria of either a diverse district or an intensely segregated district.

Lawmakers cited research showing that white students and students of color do better in diverse schools.

