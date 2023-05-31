BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts state lawmakers are considering new cocktail laws, including one bill that would bring back happy hour nearly 40 years after the state banned it.

Massachusetts’ ban on happy hour came in 1984. Now, new legislation would, if passed, allow the state’s cities and towns to vote to allow alcohol discounts during certain hours at bars and restaurants.

Among other measures being debated on Beacon Hill, there is also a push to make the temporary pandemic-era policy of “drinks to go” a permanent option in Massachusetts.

State Rep. Paul Frost from Auburn recently spoke on the topic, saying restaurants should be able to continue offering drinks-to-go.

“I think we’ve seen enough that this works,” Frost said. “This helps out local restaurants and I think it provides a service to some people who are still not comfortable going out to restaurants since the pandemic but also folks who do takeout anyway.”

On the topic of the proposed happy hour bill, the legislation’s main sponsors said it could help many bars and restaurants, many of which are struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

