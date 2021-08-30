BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers are set to consider a bill to bring back happy hour in Massachusetts.

The Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure is set to hold a hearing Monday on 27 bills related to retail alcohol sales.

One of the bills, S 169, would allow restaurants and bars to offer discounts on drinks between certain hours, ending the state’s nearly four-decade ban on happy hour.

Gov. Charlie Baker has said he’s skeptical of restoring happy hour, citing concerns over drunk driving.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)