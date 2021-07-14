BOSTON (WHDH) - State lawmakers are set to discuss a bill that would change how injured police dogs are treated.

Nero’s Law would allow an ambulance to transport an injured police dog to an animal hospital.

The bill is named for Yarmouth Police K-9 Nero, who had to wait hours to be treated after being shot in 2018.

He survived but his handler, Officer Sean Gannon, died in the shooting.

Last month, Braintree police K-9 Kitt was killed in a shooting that left two other officers injured.

Due to current laws, EMTs on the scene were not able to treat Kitt’s wounds and a police officer had to drive him to an animal hospital.

An officer with Braintree police and other law enforcement members are set to testify at the bill’s hearing.

