HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - State lawmakers are holding a hearing Wednesday on the status of the state-run Holyoke Soldiers’ Home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after a resident tested positive for COVID-19, months after an outbreak claimed the lives of dozens of veterans at the facility.

The veteran had recovered from the virus but started showing symptoms again and was taken to an area hospital, where they later tested positive, according to the state’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

This case led to the suspension of visitations at the facility as the remaining residents get tested.

A scathing independent investigation identified “substantial errors and failures by the Home’s leadership that likely contributed to the death toll during the outbreak.”

A $176 million class-action civil rights lawsuit has since been filed against the Home’s superintendent, Bennett Walsh, as well as other administrators.

Investigators said that Walsh was unfit to preside over the facility.

