BOSTON (WHDH) - Top state lawmakers on Tuesday revealed a long-awaited plan to provide tax relief to families across Massachusetts, detailing a number of changes aimed at making life in Massachusetts more affordable and competitive.

The plan would provide roughly $561 million in relief in the current fiscal year, with more than $1 billion in relief expected by the 2027 fiscal year, as reported by the State House News Service.

“We wanted to provide something that was a little more balanced, a little more equitable across the board,” said Aaron Michlewitz, the chairperson of the state House Committee on Ways and Means.

Relief measures in the plan include an envisioned increase to the state’s child and dependent tax credit from $180 to $310 for this year. The credit would increase again in 2024, making Massachusetts’s child and dependent credit the most generous in the country, according to lawmakers.

Relief measures would also increase Massachusetts’ earned income tax credit from 30% to 40% of the federal credit.

Among other measures is a plan to cap the rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000 in a move that is expected to impact 800,000 renters.

“This tax relief bill will help alleviate many, many financial burdens that our families, our seniors (and) our renters face and put real dollars in their pockets,” said State Senate President Karen Spilka.

The deal this week comes in the form of a bill filed by a state legislature conference committee after more than 18 months of debate.

Speaking on Tuesday, lawmakers acknowledged significant compromise was needed in order to strike a balance on a diverse plan they believe is both affordable and sustainable.

“It took proposal after proposal, iteration after iteration, to bring these proposals close enough to where we could get a deal,” said state House of Representatives Speaker Ronald Mariano.

The state House of Representatives and Senate are expected to approve the deal this week, the State House News Service reported.

