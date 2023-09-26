BOSTON (WHDH) - Top state lawmakers on Tuesday revealed a long-awaited plan to provide tax relief to families across Massachusetts, detailing a number of changes aimed at making life in Massachusetts more affordable.

The plan would provide roughly $561 million in relief in the current fiscal year, with more than $1 billion in relief expected by the 2027 fiscal year, as reported by the State House New Service.

Relief measures in the plan include an envisioned increase to the state’s child and dependent tax credit from $180 to $310 for this year. The credit would increase again in 2024, making Massachusetts’s child and dependent credit the most generous in the country.

Relief measures would also increase Massachusetts’ earned income tax credit from 30% to 40% of the federal credit.

Among other measures is a plan to cap the rental deduction from $3,000 to $4,000 in a move that is expected to impact 800,000 renters.

“This tax relief bill will help alleviate many, many financial burdens that our families, our seniors (and) our renters face and put real dollars in their pockets,” said State Senate President Karen Spilka.

The deal this week comes after more than 18 months of debate.

The deal, in turn, comes in the form of a bill filed by a state legislature conference committee. The state House of Representatives and Senate are expected to approve the deal this week, the State House News Service reported.

